Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Jan 2023

Updated: Thu 12th Jan

New data reveals more pensioners filed a tax returns last year than young people

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

New analysis by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed that more pensioners filed a tax return for the 2020 to 2021 tax year compared to young people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The data shows that those aged 65 and over accounted for 16% of individuals who submitted a tax return, whereas 16 to 24 year olds made up just 2.7% of total filers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The findings also reveal that people aged 45 to 54 were the largest group of filers, accounting for 24% of all tax returns submitted. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

More than 294,000 16 to 24 year olds filed a return, making up 2.7% of total of those filing returns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The data also showed that 62% of those who submitted a return last year were men, compared to 38% who were women. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Furthermore, almost 146,000 people submitted their tax return at the earliest opportunity between 6 and 11 April 2021. More than 12 million people are expected to file a Self Assessment tax return for the 2021 to 2022 tax year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those who have not yet submitted their return have until 31 January to complete it, pay any tax owed, or set up a payment plan, or risk having to pay a penalty. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The data highlights a trend of older citizens being more financially responsible and aware of their tax obligations. It also serves as a reminder for young people to stay on top of their tax affairs and avoid potential penalties. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Time is running out for anyone who has yet to start their tax return – there is a wide range of guidance and webinars available online for those who need a helping hand. Just search ‘Self Assessment’ on GOV.UK to make a start.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Payments are also due on 31 January and customers still have time to decide which payment option is best for them. For customers who are due a refund, they should include their bank account details in their tax return so that if HMRC needs to repay them, it can be done quickly and securely. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Critically endangered chimpanzee born at Chester Zoo
  • Main road closed in Connah’s Quay on Wednesday night after car overturns
  • Commissioners long awaited review into the policing of the Hunting Act in North Wales published


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Critically endangered chimpanzee born at Chester Zoo

    News

    Main road closed in Connah’s Quay on Wednesday night after car overturns

    News

    Commissioners long awaited review into the policing of the Hunting Act in North Wales published

    News

    Call to end forced installation of prepayment meters as millions run our of credit

    News

    New £5m fund to support innovation in Wales’ Further Education colleges

    News

    Chester gets set to celebrate Chinese New Year with vibrant parade and festivities

    News

    Saltney-based entrepreneurs mission to save the environment with digital receipts app

    News

    The ‘kraken’ COVID variant XBB.1.5 is rising quickly in the US – here’s what it could mean for the UK

    News

    Senior councillor under fire for blaming tenants drink and drugs habits for rent arrears

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn