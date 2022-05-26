NCA arrest North Wales man as part of ‘complex investigation’ into a crime group cannabis farms

A fourth man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a crime group suspected of using Albanian migrants to farm cannabis.

It is believed the crime group has links to a Western Balkans OCG which facilitates the illegal entry of Albanian nationals into the UK.

Once in the country, the migrants work in the OCG’s cannabis farms, it is believed.

As part of the investigation three cannabis farms were previously discovered with Albanian migrants working there. They were in Blackpool, Lancashire; Leigh, Greater Manchester, and Prestatyn.

Trevor Williams, 61, had previously been the subject of an appeal for his whereabouts.

He was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to produce and supply controlled drugs and money laundering at a location in Wrexham yesterday by officers from North Wales Police, on behalf of the NCA.

It comes after a series of arrests on Monday in North Wales and Cheshire that saw three other men arrested on suspicion of drug cultivation and money laundering offences. A man in his 50s was later bailed, while a man in his 60s was released under investigation. A 28-year-old Albanian national was handed to the immigration authorities.

NCA operations manager Julie Booker said: “We are grateful for the help of North Wales Police, the media and the public in this investigation.”

Officers are still appealing for information to trace Albanian national Jeton Memia, 29, who has links to Manchester and Southend in Essex, as part of their investigations.

During searches connected to Monday’s arrests, officers discovered two RIBS (rigid inflatable boats), quantities of cash, crack cocaine and cannabis and drugs paraphernalia associated with cannabis farms.

A man, aged in his fifties, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers at an address in Prestatyn, North Wales, on Monday.

In co-ordinated strikes supported by officers from North Wales Police, a second man, in his 60s, was arrested at another address in Prestatyn.

A third man, an Albanian national aged 28, was arrested by Cheshire Police on the M6.

The trio were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cultivate and distribute cannabis and money laundering.

NCA operations manager Julie Booker said: “This is a complex investigation into organised crime groups that have been running cannabis farms across the country and facilitating illegal migrants into the UK to work in them.

“We believe these arrests will have significantly disrupted the crime groups and their ability to operate.”

Anyone with information should contact the NCA Control Centre on 0370 496 7622 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.