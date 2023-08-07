Macmillan invests £400k in six specialist skin cancer roles in North Wales

In a groundbreaking effort to respond to the growing need for skin cancer care in North Wales, Macmillan Cancer Support has invested over £400,000 to create six new specialist roles.

The significant move comes in collaboration with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and follows a specialist cancer nurse workforce review in 2020 that identified skin cancer as a clear priority.

The funding, made possible by the generosity of Macmillan's supporters, will enable the development of three new clinical nurse specialist roles and three assistant practitioner positions.

The investment is part of Macmillan's ongoing efforts, having invested more than £1 million into improving cancer care services in the region in recent years.

Recent data from Public Health Wales highlights the dire need for these positions.

Non-melanoma skin cancer, the most common form in Wales, increased by 7.1% between 2016 and 2019. In 2019 alone, it made up 43% of all new cancer cases in Wales, with 15,102 occurrences compared to 20,058 cases of all other cancer types combined.

Phil Ralfs, one of the newly appointed Clinical Nurse Specialists, emphasized the privilege of working with Macmillan to enhance care for skin cancer patients.

"As a new team, we aim to be there for our patients at every step, helping to make sure they get the personalised care they need," Ralfs said.

Richard Pugh, Head of Partnerships for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, further underscored the need for growing the capacity of the cancer care workforce in the country.

The number of specialist cancer nurses must increase by 80% if Wales is to effectively support the 230,000 people predicted to be living with cancer in Wales by the end of the decade.

This collaboration between Macmillan and the Health Board is designed to ensure person-centred care for people diagnosed with skin cancer.

Nicky McLardie, Associate Nursing Director for the West of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, expressed pride in being involved, stating that the teams will "work with Dermatology and Oncology clinical teams to improve the clinical pathway."

The collaboration marks a step forward in delivering a detailed and personalized care plan that addresses all concerns, be they physical, emotional, or financial. It signifies a joint commitment to improving the experience and outcomes for people living with skin cancer across North Wales.

Macmillan Cancer Support remains a steadfast ally in the fight against cancer and is available for assistance to anyone affected by the disease.

Their efforts in North Wales epitomize a broader commitment to enhancing the level of care for cancer patients across the UK.

[Photo credit: Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board]

