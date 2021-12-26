Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 26th Dec 2021

Updated: Mon 27th Dec

Love North Wales distribute 100 Christmas hampers to families across region

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Love North Wales Community Support Ltd, in partnership with Wates, have distributed 100 Christmas hampers to families across North Wales.

The hampers have contained food and toys to ensure families across North Wales in Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Conwy have what they need for Christmas. Love North Wales Community Support Ltd founder, Brian Taylor said: “The generosity of all the donations received both via Wates and direct to our centre has been incredible.

“Our volunteers have been working flat our to put the hampers together and various agencies, including Warm Wales, Flying Start, The Wallich, Walk & Talk, BCUHB Health Visitors and Young Carers Association, have then collected them and distributed them to families all over North Wales.”

Rhuddlan Councillor, Ann Davies said: “I was delighted to visit Brian and the team at Love North Wales Community Support to collect some hampers, which were very kindly donated. The hampers have been distributed to young carers and their families – young carers do an amazing job and we are very grateful to have had this opportunity to recognise the outstanding work they do for their parents and relatives.”

Love North Wales Community Support Ltd aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and families experiencing poverty or distress across North Wales communities by providing practical support.

Brian added: “We have an extensive and well-stocked food bank, toiletries, baby goods, toys, children’s clothes, baby and premature baby clothes, and though our support network we have access to bedding, kitchen and other household items including furniture, bedding and kitchenware needed by individuals and families in crisis. 

“We’re also always looking for new volunteers, particularly anyone who can help with collections and deliveries and help at the centre to organise donations.”

Love North Wales Community Support Ltd’s new, bigger unit on HTM Business Park was officially opened by Mayor Mike Elgin last month. He said: “I was blown away by the fact Love North Wales Community Support have achieved everything they have to date with no funding at all, given how much they have done for thousands of people across the North Wales area, so I’ll be supporting as much as I can going forwards.”

For more information on Love North Wales Community Support Ltd, join their Facebook page or email: lovenorthwales@gmail.com



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Boxing Day callout for NEWSAR volunteer rescue team after woman suffers injury in a fall at Loggerheads

News

An aggressive squirrel is reported to be terrorising residents in Buckley

News

Police concerns for missing Prestatyn man last seen four days ago

News

Deeside Round Table offering “greenest and most charitable way” to dispose of real Christmas trees this year

News

Flintshire Council Household Recycling Centres will be back open today – Monday 27 December

News

Fantastic prizes at stake as hunt to find best chefs in Wales is launched

News

RAF’s most senior officer in Wales appointed first Welsh Language Champion by Ministry of Defence

News

Welsh councils are set to receive millions in extra funding

News

Alert Level 2: The new Covid restriction which came into force at 6am today

News





Read 440,661 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn