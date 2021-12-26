Love North Wales distribute 100 Christmas hampers to families across region

Love North Wales Community Support Ltd, in partnership with Wates, have distributed 100 Christmas hampers to families across North Wales.

The hampers have contained food and toys to ensure families across North Wales in Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Conwy have what they need for Christmas. Love North Wales Community Support Ltd founder, Brian Taylor said: “The generosity of all the donations received both via Wates and direct to our centre has been incredible.

“Our volunteers have been working flat our to put the hampers together and various agencies, including Warm Wales, Flying Start, The Wallich, Walk & Talk, BCUHB Health Visitors and Young Carers Association, have then collected them and distributed them to families all over North Wales.”

Rhuddlan Councillor, Ann Davies said: “I was delighted to visit Brian and the team at Love North Wales Community Support to collect some hampers, which were very kindly donated. The hampers have been distributed to young carers and their families – young carers do an amazing job and we are very grateful to have had this opportunity to recognise the outstanding work they do for their parents and relatives.”

Love North Wales Community Support Ltd aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and families experiencing poverty or distress across North Wales communities by providing practical support.

Brian added: “We have an extensive and well-stocked food bank, toiletries, baby goods, toys, children’s clothes, baby and premature baby clothes, and though our support network we have access to bedding, kitchen and other household items including furniture, bedding and kitchenware needed by individuals and families in crisis.

“We’re also always looking for new volunteers, particularly anyone who can help with collections and deliveries and help at the centre to organise donations.”

Love North Wales Community Support Ltd’s new, bigger unit on HTM Business Park was officially opened by Mayor Mike Elgin last month. He said: “I was blown away by the fact Love North Wales Community Support have achieved everything they have to date with no funding at all, given how much they have done for thousands of people across the North Wales area, so I’ll be supporting as much as I can going forwards.”



For more information on Love North Wales Community Support Ltd, join their Facebook page or email: lovenorthwales@gmail.com.