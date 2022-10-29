Long delay on M56 heading away from north Wales due to full closure and diversion

There are lengthy delays reported on M56 heading away from north Wales due to a full closure and diversion.

A stretch of the motorway is closed in both directions all weekend as National Highways lift a new 67-metre bridge into place.

The closure will be in place between junctions 11 (Preston Brook) and 12 (Sutton Weaver) until 6am Monday 31 October 2022.

The closure is impact those heading to and from North Wales.

As of 12.30pm there was around four miles of queuing traffic from the diversion turn-off at junction 12 back along the eastbound side

According to traffic maps, there are delays of nearly 40 minutes.

National Highways has tweeted: “There are currently long delays on the eastbound approach to J12, adding at least 30 minutes to usual journey times. There are also long delays on local routes.”

M56 junction 11 to 12 diversion

A533 Expressway bridge diversion

