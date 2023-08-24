A494 heading into Deeside now clear following earlier car fire
Update: The road is now clear
Earlier report: There are long delays on the A494 heading into Deeside due to a vehicle fire.
The incident has happened just past A550 Welsh Road/Shotwick junctions.
All lanes westbound were closed for a short period but Traffic Wales has said lane 3 is back open.
Traffic is stretching back past the Costco turn-off and onto the M56.
A traffic report for the ares states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A494 Southbound at A550 Welsh Road (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off)”
⚠Vehicle Fire⚠#A494 #DeesidePark westbound
Emergency services en route | Pass with care.#TrafficWalesAlert pic.twitter.com/33AUIHmNBQ
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 24, 2023
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News