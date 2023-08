A494 heading into Deeside now clear following earlier car fire

Update: The road is now clear ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Earlier report: There are long delays on the A494 heading into Deeside due to a vehicle fire. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The incident has happened just past A550 Welsh Road/Shotwick junctions. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

All lanes westbound were closed for a short period but Traffic Wales has said lane 3 is back open. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Traffic is stretching back past the Costco turn-off and onto the M56. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A traffic report for the ares states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to vehicle fire on A494 Southbound at A550 Welsh Road (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off)” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Latest News