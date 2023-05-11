Llyr Gruffydd appointed Plaid Cymru interim leader
Plaid Cymru has nominated North Wales MS Llyr Gruffydd as its Acting Leader, subject to ratification by the party’s National Council on Saturday.
The move comes after the current leader, Adam Price MS, announced his decision to step down amid recent controversy.
Mr Price, who has led the party since 2018, faced mounting pressure following the release of a report that criticised Plaid Cymru for failing to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment.
The report also identified numerous human resources issues that required urgent attention, with staff reporting instances of bullying and discrimination within the workplace.
Plaid Cymru Senedd Group unanimously nominated Mr Gruffydd, he will not participate in the upcoming leadership election.
Following his nomination, Mr Gruffydd expressed gratitude to his colleagues and praised Price for his commitment to the party over the last four years.
He said: “Our focus is now on moving forward together to deliver on behalf of the people of Wales, and to foster a better culture within the party.”
He hopes members will entrust him with the responsibility of leading this work until a new leader is elected.
Plaid Cymru’s National Council will meet on Saturday to ratify the decision, and a new permanent leader is expected to be in place by the summer.
A timetable for the election process will be communicated to party members at the earliest opportunity. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News