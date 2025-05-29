Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 29th May 2025

Lancaster bomber to return to Hawarden to mark 80th birthday

The UK’s only airworthy Avro Lancaster bomber is set to return to its birthplace at Hawarden Aerodrome this Friday, 30 May, to mark its 80th birthday.

The private event, hosted by Airbus at its Broughton factory, will see Lancaster PA474, part of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), arrive just after 5pm.

The aircraft will be joined on the ground by the Spitfire and Hurricane, also operated by the BBMF, as well as an Airbus Beluga XL.

The Avro Lancaster is one of only two airworthy examples of the iconic RAF bomber from the Second World War, the other resides at the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Ontario.

Built on 31 May 1945 at the Vickers Armstrong factory at Hawarden Airfield, PA474 was completed just after VE Day and did not see combat service.

Instead, the aircraft went on to perform a variety of post-war roles, including photographic reconnaissance, research trials, and film appearances, before being restored and operated as a flying memorial.

PA474 has been maintained by the Aircraft Restoration Company in Duxford and is expected to remain airworthy until at least 2065.

It serves as a tribute to the crews of Bomber Command, who endured the highest casualty rate of any branch of the British armed forces during the war.

Flintshire County Council has urged members of the public to act responsibly if visiting the area to catch a glimpse of the aircraft.

“We know heritage aircraft always garner a lot of attention, so we are asking that you please respect the road rules and act responsibly,” the council stated.

