King Charles III formally proclaimed in Wales

Charles III has been proclaimed King in Wales during a ceremony at Cardiff Castle today, Sunday September 11.

The reading of the Principal Proclamation of the new King, Charles III, took place at St James’s Palace in the City of London on Saturday.

That proclamation is then ‘cascaded’ across the nations and to all local authorities in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Prince Charles automatically became King Charles following the death of his mother, Her Majesty The Queen, but the Proclamation is a constitutional formality to recognise his sovereignty.

Prior to the Proclamation ceremony in Cardiff at noon today, a Proclamation Guard made up of 26 men of the 3rd Battalion the Royal Welsh, supported by the Band of the Royal Welsh and accompanied by the regimental mascot, marched from City Hall to Cardiff Castle. Road

At the castle, the Wales Herald of Arms Extraordinary, Tom Lloyd, made the announcement in English and the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, proclaimed King Charles in Welsh.

The ceremony took place in the presence of the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, the Lord Mayor of Cardiff, the Rt Hon Cllr Graham Hinchey, the Leader of the Council, Cllr Huw Thomas, and the Secretary of State for Wales, Sir Robert Buckland.

After the readings of the Proclamation, members of 104th Regiment (Newport) of the Royal Artillery fired a 21-gun salute before the singing of God Save the King and Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Ceremonial County of Clwyd

The reading of the proclamation for the ceremonial County of Clwyd has also taken place this afternoon outside County Hall Mold.

That proclamation was delivered by the High Sheriff of Clwyd who was joined by the Lord Lieutenant and dignitaries from each of the four councils within the old boundaries of Clwyd – Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

Following the reading of the Clwyd proclamation, local events to hear the reading will be held at 2.30pm at the locations listed below and which are also open to the public to attend.

County Hall, Denbighshire (front steps off Wynnstay Road)

County Hall, Mold, Flintshire, CH7 6NF

Guildhall, Wrexham (balcony).

Connah’s Quay

The Chair of Connah’s Quay Town Council will read the proclamation at 4pm today from outside the Town Council Offices, Fron Road, Connah’s Quay

A Book of Condolence will be open to sign for all Councillors and residents from Monday 12 September until the day of the funeral. The office will be open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm.

Flowers/wreaths can be laid in the grass area in front of the Civic Hall and Swimming Pool. No plastics or cellophane. These will be removed the day after the funeral

Following the proclamations across the UK flags will be lowered again to half mast until 8am on the day following the Queen’s funeral

