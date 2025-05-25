John Disney named new Connah’s Quay Nomads manager

Connah’s Quay Nomads have confirmed that John Disney has been appointed as the club’s new First Team Manager.

The announcement follows Disney’s emotional interview after the JD Welsh Cup Final defeat to The New Saints, during which he hinted at a forthcoming change in his role at the club.

Disney has made over 300 appearances for the Nomads and has enjoyed considerable success as a player, winning the JD Cymru Premier twice, the Nathaniel MG Cup twice, the JD Cymru Premier Playoffs, and earning a runners-up medal in the Scottish Challenge Cup. He captained the team to their second-ever Welsh Cup victory last season.

Having first joined the club from Hednesford Town in January 2016, Disney had brief spells at Altrincham Town and Bala Town before returning in 2018. He has been a key figure at the club ever since.

Disney has also developed his coaching credentials through the FAW, earning his UEFA B Licence alongside Premier League players Andros Townsend and Martin Kelly. He completed his UEFA A Licence in 2024 in a class that included former French international Florent Malouda.

He has coached the Nomads’ Under-18s and Men’s Scholars over the past two seasons and now steps into the senior managerial role.

Speaking about the appointment, Disney said: “It’s obviously amazing for myself. Hopefully the exciting journey for me, the club, everybody that’s involved in it really. Like you say, finally confirming it. I think, you know, there was a lot of speculation in regards to things which I may have sparked a little in my interview after the game in the Cup final.

“But full focus at the end of last season was trying to get ourselves into Europe. So we fell short last year. Obviously, the remit for this season is to make sure we get back into Europe, get the club back to where it belongs. And yeah, I’m the person that the club have chosen to take that forward and I’m really appreciative of that and something I’m really looking forward to.”