Huge plume of black smoke over Flintshire as firefighters battle blaze near Mold

A huge plume of black smoke can be seen drifting over Flintshire as firefighter battle near Mold.

Fire crews are reported to be at a blaze at an industrial estate in Rhydymwyn.

Local residents have been asked to close windows and doors and keep away from the area.

In a post on social media, the fire service said: “Crews are currently in attendance at a fire at a unit on Antelope Industrial Park, Rhydymwyn.”

“Local residents are asked to close windows and doors and keep away from the area while firefighters tackle the fire.”

An air ambulance has been spotted landing on open ground near the Antelope Industrial Estate off the A541 in Rhydymwyn.

It has left the area, the ambulance service has said one person has been taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for treatment.

@DeesideDotCom huge fire this morning at the Antelope Industrial Estate in Rhydymwyn. A541 Denbigh Road may well be affected pic.twitter.com/l8Y2e53Dsa — Elaine K 💛 (@_EK_online) October 25, 2022

Fire in Rhydymwyn this morning – looks like the foam factory. #drone #dronephotography pic.twitter.com/Jzyuzd1SWN — Will Robinson (@willrobbo) October 25, 2022

Reports of fire began to emerge on social media at around 8.15am.

The plume of smoke can be seen across a large part of Flintshire as it drifts northwards over the River Dee towards the Wirral.

[Main picture: @_EK_online]

This is a breaking news story. Please check back or follow @Deesidedotcom on Twitter as details become availableeak

