Posted: Mon 9th May 2022

Updated: Mon 9th May

How Connah’s Quay ‘eyesore’ could be transformed into new apartments

Architects’ images show how an area of Connah’s Quay would be transformed if plans are approved.

A fresh application has been submitted to Flintshire County Council looking for permission to demolish derelict properties between 231 and 235 High Street and replace them with six apartments.

The delipidated buildings on the corner of Dean’s Place and High Street were labelled Connah’s Quay “biggest eyesore ” by town councillors a few years ago.

The buildings date back to around 1900 and had previously served as a grocers store, a music shop and a bank.

The property to be demolished is in a poor state of repair and the proposal will enhance the local area according to the developers

The plot has had a number of owners over the years and appears to have been sold at auction in 2020.

Previous planning permission was granted in 2018 for six flats and three offices, but no work was carried out.

As part of that planning application, it was agreed that £4398 would be given by the developer to be “utilised in connection with projects for play and recreation within the community.”

The planning officer gave permission for the outline proposal subject to more detailed plans being produced, they don’t appear to have been submitted.

That application has since expired having been three years since it was granted.

A new application has now been submitted on behalf of Connah’s Quay Estates, for three-storey residential development comprising of six one-bed apartments

The plans also include vehicular and pedestrian access to the site from Deans Place.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant says:

“The residential development will bring much-needed housing to the area re-use a brownfield site and remove of a derelict run-down building.

“ The proposal will use materials that compliment the existing street scene.”

“The property to be demolished is in a poor state of repair and the proposal will enhance the local area.”

A decision on whether to grant planning permission will be taken by Flintshire planning officers by June.

 

 



