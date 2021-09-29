Hawarden: Developer wants to build seven new houses on land it had previously ‘gifted’ for a new community centre

A housing developer has submitted plans to build new homes on land it had previously “gifted” to a council to build a new community centre on in Hawarden.

Edwards Homes want to build seven three-bed detached houses on a piece of land next to where it recently constructed 23 new homes at Hamilton Court off Wood Lane.

The vacant land was excluded from the previous development and reserved for the future development of a community centre.

The 23 new houses off Wood Lane are now complete but as part of the planning consent for that development, Edwards agreed to gift the vacant land to Hawarden Community Council for a “nominal sum” as part of a section 106 obligation.

Ewloe based Edwards said the land was reserved for the future development of a community centre following discussions between “planning officers and local representatives of Hawarden Community Council.”

The community council has since raised concerns over the suitability of the site, with “particular regard to drainage and overhead cables.”

In documents submitted to Flintshire County Council, Edwards said it has made “repeated attempts” to transfer the land to Hawarden Community Council since November last year, “but without success.”

Edwards said it has been left, “frustrated” by Hawarden Community Council’s apparent lack of interest and the “continuing delay in accepting the gift of land.”

The developer instructed its solicitors to write to the clerk of Hawarden Community Council in March stating it required the transfer to be completed within 14 days of the letter.

“To date, no reply has been received from the community council.” Edwards has said.

The developer also said that in order to try to resolve the issue, “a request was submitted by letter on 30 April to Flintshire County Council “seeking a Deed of Variation to the s106 agreement, to release Edwards Homes Ltd from its obligation to transfer the land to HCC.’”

Despite repeated telephone messages and emails, “no response has been received from the County Council to this request.” Edwards said.

“The current planning application, therefore, seeks to resolve the issue by other means.” Documents state.

Edwards said that “despite the application site now being allocated in the Council’s emerging LDP for the development of a future community centre, it is now increasingly clear that there is no local political will, funding or need to pursue this proposal further, bearing in mind also that there is an existing community centre nearby at Level Road.”

“Consequently, the applicant considers that the development of the land for housing would be more appropriate.”

The application was initially lodged in August but the associated documents have only been uploaded to Flintshire County Councils website this week.

A decision on the application is due mid-October.

Deeside.com has approached Hawarden Community Council for a comment.