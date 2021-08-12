Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 12th Aug 2021

Updated: Thu 12th Aug

GCSE’s Results Day: Flint High School head ‘extremely pleased’ with the strong grades

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flint High School headteacher has said he is ‘extremely pleased with the strong grades this year.

Students and staff at Flint High School are “delighted” after receiving this year’s GCSE results which the school says “rightly reward students” for all of their hard work and effort after what can only be described as the most unique and challenging two years of education in history.

Amongst the top individual performers are Georgia Scarisbrick who achieved 11 A* grades. Lilli Daniels and Leah Davies achieved 11 A*/A grades.

Natasha Tarran and Olivia Medlicott achieved 10 A*/A grades and Lugh Doyle, Lucas Jones, Madison Jones, Amelia Oare and Chloe Waite all achieved 9 A*/A grades.

Trey Breeze, Katie Hill and Benjamin Newton all achieved 8 A*/A grades. 

Jim Connelly, headteacher, said: “I am this year and want to congratulate all of our year 11 students for their fantastic achievements and resilience over the last two years.

“These results are testament to the hard work and commitment of all our students and staff, and I would also like to thank parents and families, once again, for their continued support.  We wish all of our students every happiness and success as they move up into our sixth form, into vocational training or employment.”

The school has also said there will be an increase in the number of students who will be attending the school’s sixth form in September.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Coleg Cambria on hand to support pupils receiving their GCSE results

News

American low cost airline JetBlue launches new transatlantic route to London using long-range Airbus A321 planes

News

Police incident closes section of M53 in Merseyside

News

Married couples and those in civil partnerships may be missing out on £252 annual tax break

News

Man in critical condition following stabbing in Chester – Police appeal for information

News

GCSE’s Results Day: Another strong set of grades this year at Ysgol Treffynnon

News

First ever Law Degree in North East Wales launched by Glyndwr University

News

GCSE’s Results Day: Students across Flintshire are celebrating today as they receive their GCSE results

News

Armed response police officer hailed a hero after saving two lives in two days

News





Read 377,553 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn