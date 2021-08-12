GCSE’s Results Day: Flint High School head ‘extremely pleased’ with the strong grades

Flint High School headteacher has said he is ‘extremely pleased with the strong grades this year.

Students and staff at Flint High School are “delighted” after receiving this year’s GCSE results which the school says “rightly reward students” for all of their hard work and effort after what can only be described as the most unique and challenging two years of education in history.

Amongst the top individual performers are Georgia Scarisbrick who achieved 11 A* grades. Lilli Daniels and Leah Davies achieved 11 A*/A grades.

Natasha Tarran and Olivia Medlicott achieved 10 A*/A grades and Lugh Doyle, Lucas Jones, Madison Jones, Amelia Oare and Chloe Waite all achieved 9 A*/A grades.

Trey Breeze, Katie Hill and Benjamin Newton all achieved 8 A*/A grades.

Jim Connelly, headteacher, said: “I am this year and want to congratulate all of our year 11 students for their fantastic achievements and resilience over the last two years.

“These results are testament to the hard work and commitment of all our students and staff, and I would also like to thank parents and families, once again, for their continued support. We wish all of our students every happiness and success as they move up into our sixth form, into vocational training or employment.”

The school has also said there will be an increase in the number of students who will be attending the school’s sixth form in September.