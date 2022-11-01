Four people taken to hospital after helicopter crash in Denbighshire

Four people have been taken to hospital following a helicopter crash in woodland near Ruthin.

Emergency services were scrambled to a location near Llanelidan just after 5.30pm.

A Coastguard helicopter also responded to the incident, it was seen on flight trackers circling an area above the A494 from Nantclwyd to Llanelidan.

Police have said those taken to hospitals across the area are not thought to be suffering from life-threatening or life changing injuries.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin.”

Chief Inspector David Cust said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.”

“All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area.”

“None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.”

“Whilst a multiple agency response remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority.”

