Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Nov 2022

Updated: Tue 1st Nov

Four people taken to hospital after helicopter crash in Denbighshire

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Four people have been taken to hospital following a helicopter crash in woodland near Ruthin.

Emergency services were scrambled to a location near Llanelidan just after 5.30pm.

A Coastguard helicopter also responded to the incident, it was seen on flight trackers circling an area above the A494 from Nantclwyd to Llanelidan.

Police have said those taken to hospitals across the area are not thought to be suffering from life-threatening or life changing injuries.

In a statement, North Wales Police said: “We were called at 5.36pm this afternoon (Tuesday) to reports of a helicopter crash in woodland near Llanelidan, Ruthin.”

Chief Inspector David Cust said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.”

“All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area.”

“None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.”

“Whilst a multiple agency response remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority.”

Read Next

  • Postal workers to stage 48-hour strikes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
  • North Wales football fans subject to banning orders required to hand passports to police ahead of World Cup
  • Airbus confirms Beluga struck by lightning shortly after taking off from Hawarden
  • Updated: Power cut reported in Connah’s Quay following massive lightning strike

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Postal workers to stage 48-hour strikes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

    News

    North Wales football fans subject to banning orders required to hand passports to police ahead of World Cup

    News

    Airbus confirms Beluga struck by lightning shortly after taking off from Hawarden

    News

    Updated: Power cut reported in Connah’s Quay following massive lightning strike

    News

    New M56 bridge successfully lifted into place over weekend

    News

    Emergency Service’s joint call for people to “Show some respect this Bonfire Night”

    News

    Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November

    News

    Remember to put pumpkins in food waste caddy, they are used to generate electricity

    News

    Coleg Cambria aiming to become most inclusive in Wales by 2024

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn