Former mayor of Mold Bob Gaffey reviews this year’s Booker Prize nominees: No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood

Bob reviews No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood – Patricia Lockwood’s sincere and delightfully profane love letter to the infinite scroll, and a meditation on love, language and human connection.

No One Is Talking About This – Review by Bob Gaffey

The book is about a portal. This is where the American author/narrator lives her life. She eats, breathes, and drinks in and on social media. She is famous in this world and makes her living from it. She travels the world giving lectures on it before admiring admirers. She writes about the odd characters on social media, the eccentrics, the nutters et al. She never refers to Trump by name but by the term dictator. For example she says things like, “I read that the Dictator had gone too far today. The next day I read that there was no such thing as too far”. There are some insights in the book as the narrator rambles on her thoughts about the world and events. She has many followers and there are many she follows and some of them she meets at book signings.

This artificial world she lives in is rudely interrupted one day by a text from her mother. She has a brother and sister. The sister is expecting the first grandchild in the family and all are looking forward to it immensely. The text introduces us to the fact that the foetus has a serious condition. She has the same problem that the Elephant Man had, ie. the head is growing out of all proportion to her body. She may die before birth, she may be still-born; she would be living on borrowed time even if she survived birth. This real world explodes into the family’s life and her “portal” life. The story of how she responds to this crisis is developed. The 2 sisters are incredibly close and the narrator feels the pain almost as much as the mother herself. She realizes that she and millions of others are living a false life as a result.

In essence, this is the story in and of itself. It could have been told in 90 pages as Animal Farm was. But if I compared these 2 books to each other, then Farm would get 5 stars and this one 1 star. Of the Booker listed books I have read this year this is the weakest I’ve read so far. I would describe it as an experimental novel. I kept thinking of Jonathan Franzen and his novels. They take several years to write and fully develop themes and characters over long periods of time. They tell you so much about Americans and American society it’s like consuming a 5 course meal and feeling fully satiated. Reading Lockwood’s book I thought of the criticism of Twitter and all its sound- bites. They say it encourages short attention spans as people are conditioned to read in 140 characters. This book is a sound-bite compared to many novels of today never mind books written by Collins and Dickens.

I assume the title is about the lack of talk or analysis on the effect of people living in this false reality on social media. I am disappointed it’s on the shortlist and will be extremely disappointed if it wins. This will set a template for others to follow which I believe would be the wrong template.