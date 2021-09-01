Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 1st Sep 2021

Updated: Wed 1st Sep

Former Hawarden High School pupil Danny Ward handed captain’s armband for Finland friendly

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Former Hawarden High School pupil Danny Ward will lead Wales out in a match against Finland in Helsinki this afternoon.

Rob Page has named an experimental starting line-up for the match against the Fins with goalkeeper Ward handed the captain’s armband.

With 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Estonia scheduled over the course of the next week, coupled with a number of withdrawals, Gareth Bale is included alongside other experienced figures on the bench.

Born in Wrexham, Ward started his career at his local club, Wrexham FC, but made his senior debut in a Man of the Match performance on loan at Tamworth.

Liverpool moved to secure the goalkeeper’s services in January 2012, where he developed in their Under-18s and Under-23s sides before being promoted to the Reds’ first team and gaining valuable senior experience on loan at Morecambe and Aberdeen.

Ward then joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan in 2016/17, where he proved to be a key figure – playing 46 times as the Terriers were promoted to the Premier League.

He moved to Leicester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2018 and immediately shone at Leicester, keeping a clean sheet on debut in a 4-0 Carabao Cup Second Round win over Fleetwood Town.

Ward represented Wales at Under-17s, Under-19s and Under-21s level before receiving his first senior call-up in 2013. It would be three years before his international debut, which came as a substitute in a friendly against Northern Ireland in the lead up to UEFA EURO 2016.

He was part of the 23-man squad for the tournament, making his full Wales debut in their opening group game – a 2-1 victory over Slovakia.

Wales went on to reach the semi-finals before eventually losing out to Belgium in the last four.

[Photo: FAW]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Further appeal for help to find missing 23 year old Runcorn man last seen in Flint area 9 days ago

News

Long delays on M56 in Cheshire following a car fire

News

Cash and drugs seized following raids in Ewloe and Buckley

News

Police believe children deliberately started a fire in a Shotton alleyway on Wednesday

News

Post pandemic business bounce for Deeside based industrial plumbers merchant

News

Canadian fast-food chain Tim Hortons confirms Broughton will be site of first drive-thru in restaurant North Wales

News

The “unsung heroes” – Koda becomes fully-fledged police dog

News

Deeside Sixth Form Centre student makes capital investment after securing role with leader in global finance

News

Enforcement action to restart next week on Flintshire residents who leave ‘side’ waste next to wheelie bins

News





Read 373,215 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn