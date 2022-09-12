Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Sep 2022

Football in Wales set to resume on Tuesday following weekend postponements

Football in Wales will resume on Tuesday after it was paused as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Matches at all levels in Wales, England and Northern Ireland were postponed over the weekend, in Scotland only senior games were called off.

UK government’s national mourning guidance advised that cancelling games was not obligatory, leaving the decision to individual sports.

The Football Associations of Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland all confirmed on Friday that fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has said this morning: “Following the postponement of football fixtures at all levels over the weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Football Association of Wales can confirm that fixtures at all levels of the game can resume as of Tuesday 13 September.”

“Guidance regarding fixtures due to be held on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral, Monday 19 September, will be provided in due course.”

