Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team responds to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Flint area

People in Flint are being urged to continue the following guidance due to a growing number of Covid-19 cases in the town.

Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team has said it’s “noted a growing number of Coronavirus cases in the Flint area.”

Several positive cases have been confirmed and a number of identified contacts are also self-isolating.

Another 39 cases have been reported in Flintshire today and figures from Public Health Wales show there have been a 71 per cent increase in cases amongst the under 25 age group in the last seven days.

The seven-day case rate (per 100,000 population is now 99.9, the highest in Wales.

People are being urged to social distance (two-metres); Washing hands regularly; Wearing a mask when required; Ensuring their home or place of work is well ventilated

Residents are also being reminded that an extended household can only be formed between three households.

A funfair is taking place in Flint over the next few days, Andy Farrow, Chief Officer Planning, Environment and Economy said; “We would also encourage anyone considering visiting the fun fair in Flint later today or over the weekend to get a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) before they go.”

“But only if they are not displaying any coronavirus symptoms. LFT kits are available from the Flint Connects office on Church Street and kits will be available at the funfair site for its duration.”

“Funfairs do not require our permission to take place as they are permitted under the current Alert level in Wales.”

“Officers from our Community and Business Protection Team are working with the fun fair organisers and to ensure the event is covid compliant and that people can enjoy the attractions as safely as possible.”

Anyone experiencing symptoms, or who has received a positive LFT result is reminded that everyone in their household will need to self-isolate immediately until the result of their PCR test is given.

If you live in the Flint area and either you or a family member are experiencing Coronavirus symptoms you should book a coronavirus test: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/test-trace-protect/testing-broader-covid-19-symptoms