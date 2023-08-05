Flintshire wins share of £5m Welsh Government tourism fund
Flintshire County Council has been awarded £160,000 from the Welsh Government’s £5m Brilliant Basics Fund, aimed at enhancing tourism infrastructure across Wales.
The funding will support the “Discover Flintshire by Trails” project, focusing on improvements to signage, interpretation, and various routes and trails around Flintshire.
The announcement comes as part of a broader initiative, with 29 tourism infrastructure projects across north, mid, south west, and south east Wales receiving investment.
The fund, open to local authorities and national park authorities, supports small-scale tourism infrastructure improvements, accessibility enhancements, and environmentally sustainable projects.
2023 marks Wales’ Year of Trails, an opportunity for the tourism sector to showcase attractions, landscapes, and coastlines through various routes and trails.
The approved projects reflect a comprehensive approach to visitor experience, including pathways, parking, and accessibility.
Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, expressed her delight at the investment, stating:
“I’m delighted we have been able to invest £5m in a range of new projects that will help deliver a first-class holiday experience for people across Wales.”
“The projects supported through the Welsh Government’s Brilliant Basics fund make a real difference. Local tourism amenities have a big part to play in making a trip a memorable one. These facilities often go unnoticed, but they are an important part of a visitor’s experience and also benefit those who live in the area.”
Other notable projects funded include Ynys Mon Council’s £250,000 for refurbished facilities at various locations, Cyngor Gwynedd’s £300,000 plan to upgrade visitor infrastructure near Caernarfon, and Conwy County Borough Council’s £300,000 for Llandudno shelters and colonnades.
The Brilliant Basics Fund for 2023-25 was launched in February 2023, and the approved projects are set to enhance the overall visitor experience across Wales.
