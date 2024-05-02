Girlguiding Cymru has partnered with Sustrans Cymru to launch an inspiring new initiative, the Active Adventures badge, designed to motivate young members to engage more with the outdoors through walking, wheeling, and cycling.

This partnership focuses on encouraging young people across the Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers groups in Wales to explore their local environments, increase physical activity, and develop new skills. Each group has the option to complete between five to seven activities to earn this newly introduced badge.

2nd Newtown Guides were excited to be the first unit to see the pack and take part in the launch of the Active Adventures challenge.

Activities have been grouped into categories aimed at supporting and developing children and young people in travelling more actively, including:

Starting your adventure

Cycling tips and tricks

Health and happiness

Protecting the planet

Active travel champions

These include orienteering, planning a route, bicycle maintenance checks, puncture repairs, riding skills, mindfulness walks, litter picking, and active travel challenges.

Bev Martin, Chief Commissioner at Girlguiding Cymru, said:

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sustrans Cymru on this new Active Adventures challenge pack!

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Girlguiding members to explore the outdoors, discover new places, and develop their adventurous spirit.

“The pack offers a variety of activities suitable for different age groups, making it inclusive and engaging for everyone.”

Sarah-Jane Burns, Deputy Chief Commissioner and Sports Lead at Girlguiding Cymru, added:

“We are excited to be launching this new partnership which encourages our members to think about how they can have an active adventure.

“Our members enjoy adventures, especially when they involve being active and helping the environment.

“We look forward to seeing and hearing all about their active adventures!”

Travelling actively has been shown to be great for our mental and physical health, and independent travel among young people helps to build confidence and develop social skills.

Walking, wheeling, and cycling can increase mental alertness, energy, positive mood, and self-esteem, as well as reducing stress and anxiety among children and young people.

Speaking about the new venture, Sustrans Cymru’s Director, Christine Boston, said:

“We’re really excited and proud to be partnering with Girlguiding Cymru and to help encourage girls of all ages to walk, wheel, and cycle.

“Following on from great work done by our colleagues in Scotland, we wanted to see the same opportunities here in Wales.

“The new Active Adventures badge is designed to encourage girls and young women to engage with nature, to get active, and to develop and learn new skills, which is fantastic.

“We hope that this opportunity will encourage girls to become more aware of how they travel and make choices that are positive for people and planet.”