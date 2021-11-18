Flintshire pupils to benefit from return of Children’s University led by Wrexham Glyndwr

School children across Flintshire and Wrexham, are being challenged to complete 30 hours of extra-curricular and volunteer activities in order to gain an invitation to a special Graduation-style celebration of their achievements.

Wrexham and Flintshire Children’s University is part of an exciting international initiative by the Children’s University Trust and is led in North East Wales by Wrexham Glyndwr, in partnership with Wrexham and Flintshire Public Service Board’s.

The Children’s University encourages and celebrates children and young people’s participation in a wide range of inspiring learning opportunities outside of normal school hours.

Natalie Edwards, Wrexham Glyndwr’s Children’s University Project Manager said: “Our aim is to raise aspirations, reward participation and develop a love of learning. Young people have had a difficult 18 months and I’m looking forward to working with those involved in the Pilot to find out what they want to learn and what they want to do when they grow up”.

By the time a child turns 18, it has been estimated that they will have spent just 9% of their waking life in a classroom. The Children’s University is about making the most of the remaining 91%.

Currently the Wrexham & Flintshire Children’s University is only open to one class in the below schools, involved in the pilot which will run from November 2021 to May 2022.

Ysgol Bodhyfryd, Wrexham

Ysgol Min y Ddol, Wrexham

Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, Wrexham

St David’s High, Saltney

Saltney Ferry CP, Saltney Ferry

Plas Derwen, Deeside

Bryn Tirion, Caergwrle

Children’s University works by issuing “Passports to Learning” to young people, whose school, college or organisation has signed up to become a member. Young people earn stamp codes by completing activities that have been provided by a Learning Destinations. This is the name used to describe individuals and organisations that provide exciting opportunities in and outside of school, in the community and online.

Approximately 200 children from ages 9-16 years of age, will be involved and their feedback will help shape the wider roll in September 2022. Those involved will also have the opportunity to star in promotional videos about the scheme like this one.

Natalie added: “I would like to invite local people and organisations in Wrexham and Flintshire to become Learning Destinations and support these schools, the young people and their families. It’s free and easy to sign up and receive your stamp code(s) and we also provide free posters, logos and publicity. A short form simply needs to be completed online – https://www.childrensuniversity.co.uk/get-involved/learning-providers/”

“Learning Destinations can be sports clubs, dance groups, youth theatres, arts and crafts sessions, swimming and music lessons, brownies and scouts, in fact any activity which is optional and learning takes place can get involved”.

Although the scheme won’t be available to most young people in Wrexham and Flintshire until September 2022, there are still ways for families to get involved. There are free resources on the Children’s University website here – https://www.childrensuniversity.co.uk/get-involved/activities-to-do-at-home-and-online/ and families, seeking new experiences, can see what is on offer by searching here – https://www.childrensuniversity.co.uk/activity-search/