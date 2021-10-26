Flintshire pub could be demolished to make way for houses

A Flintshire pub could be demolished to make way for houses under new proposals which have been put forward.

An application has been submitted which would result in the Feathers Inn in Bagillt being knocked down.

The pub has been closed for a number of years and Flint-based company Gramarc Developments now wants to replace it with eight semi-detached homes.

Permission was granted for 18 apartments at the site on the High Street in 2007 but the scheme did not progress.

In documents submitted to Flintshire Council, agents acting on behalf of the developers said: “This planning statement is submitted in support of a detailed planning application for the redevelopment of The Feathers public house on High Street, Bagillt.

“The pub has been subject to a prior notification application for demolition.

“The site lies within the settlement boundary of Bagillt, on the High Street that runs through the settlement in a predominantly residential area.

“There are no longer any significant commercial uses on this part of the High Street which comprises of residential properties.

“The site can be appropriately considered as being in a sustainable location.”

The developers said the three-bedroom properties would provide “low cost” accommodation for people wanting to live in the area.

They added it would provide an alternative to other recent developments, which have consisted of flats or apartments.

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the local authority’s website.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).