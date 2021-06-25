Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 25th Jun 2021

Updated: Fri 25th Jun

Flintshire politicians join forces to celebrate Armed Forces Day

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire politicians, Hannah Blythyn and Jack Sargeant have come together to thank the armed forces community on Armed Forces Day 2021, for their contribution to society.

Held on the last Saturday of June each year, Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to reflect upon and recognise those who have Served and those who continue to Serve and the contribution made to our communities and country. 

Whilst responsibility for the Armed Forces remains with the UK Government, the Welsh Government are signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and are committed to supporting our armed forces community here in Wales.

Work has been undertaken in a number of areas from improving access to housing and health care, to supporting the children of armed forces personnel with their education and funding Armed Forces Liaison Officers (AFLOs).s

Paying tribute this Armed Forces Day Ms Blythyn said: “Our armed forces community work throughout the year, every year and the last year has been no different.”

“By supporting the NHS and our communities the Armed Forces have again been there for us when called upon, helping deliver the vaccination programme and supporting communities during these difficult times.

“For many of us, this week gives us chance to reflect on events close to our hearts.”

“For me, it’s the chance to pay tribute to my Great Uncle Tommy, who was part of the D-Day landings 77 years ago and still attends local Remembrance events.”

“Also a passionate supporter of Armed Forces Day, Mr Sargeant last year encouraged his constituents to take to social media and online events to show support for the armed forces community in the midst of the pandemic.”

Jack Sargeant added: “Armed Forces Day is a great opportunity to for us all to come together and pay tribute to our service personnel – past, present and future – and thank them for all they have done.”

“To all those from or serving in Flintshire, and Wales, we salute you for all that you do.”

You can find out more about Armed Forces Day, including virtual events taking place, by visiting https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

First Minister: “Case rates amongst under-25s in Flintshire seven times higher than those aged over 60”

News

Digital NHS COVID Pass is now available in Wales for those who need to travel abroad urgently

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Monday amid spike in cases

News

People in North Wales are being urged to help draw up a new blueprint for the way the region is policed

News

Watchdog to investigate Amazon and Google over concerns about fake reviews

News

Award-winning photographer speaks of how university course “opened her eyes to new possibilities”

News

Economy minister pays visit to Airbus and Toyota – “There is much to be positive about for the future”

News

Flintshire’s Test, Trace and Protect team responds to a rise in Coronavirus cases in Flint area

News

Cross border travel driving spike in Flintshire Covid cases – People urged to take up offer of vaccine

News





Read 376,965 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn