Flintshire politicians join forces to celebrate Armed Forces Day

Flintshire politicians, Hannah Blythyn and Jack Sargeant have come together to thank the armed forces community on Armed Forces Day 2021, for their contribution to society.

Held on the last Saturday of June each year, Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to reflect upon and recognise those who have Served and those who continue to Serve and the contribution made to our communities and country.

Whilst responsibility for the Armed Forces remains with the UK Government, the Welsh Government are signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and are committed to supporting our armed forces community here in Wales.

Work has been undertaken in a number of areas from improving access to housing and health care, to supporting the children of armed forces personnel with their education and funding Armed Forces Liaison Officers (AFLOs).s

Paying tribute this Armed Forces Day Ms Blythyn said: “Our armed forces community work throughout the year, every year and the last year has been no different.”

“By supporting the NHS and our communities the Armed Forces have again been there for us when called upon, helping deliver the vaccination programme and supporting communities during these difficult times.

“For many of us, this week gives us chance to reflect on events close to our hearts.”

“For me, it’s the chance to pay tribute to my Great Uncle Tommy, who was part of the D-Day landings 77 years ago and still attends local Remembrance events.”

“Also a passionate supporter of Armed Forces Day, Mr Sargeant last year encouraged his constituents to take to social media and online events to show support for the armed forces community in the midst of the pandemic.”

Jack Sargeant added: “Armed Forces Day is a great opportunity to for us all to come together and pay tribute to our service personnel – past, present and future – and thank them for all they have done.”

“To all those from or serving in Flintshire, and Wales, we salute you for all that you do.”

You can find out more about Armed Forces Day, including virtual events taking place, by visiting https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/