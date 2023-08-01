Flintshire farmhouse’s paranormal mysteries uncovered in new BBC series

The BBC has unveiled a trailer for a gripping new documentary series that delves into the mysterious and unsettling occurrences at a Flintshire farmhouse. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri leads the investigation into what was once widely considered the most haunted house in Britain, Penyffordd Farm in Treuddyn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Titled “Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone,” the series is a co-commission between BBC Three and BBC Wales, produced by Twenty Twenty Productions Ltd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The family who lived in the 17th-century farmhouse in the late 1990s experienced bizarre phenomena that defy explanation. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From ghostly faces at windows to ancient Welsh script mysteriously appearing on walls, the story captured local and national attention, as the family’s desperation for answers grew. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 300 purported paranormal events were documented through video footage, audio interviews, photos, and eyewitness accounts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Reports include words and pictures mysteriously appearing and disappearing on walls, objects moving around the house, and sightings of a hooded figure and the ghost of a girl rumoured to be buried in the garden. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With exclusive access to the case archive and interviews with those at the heart of the case, Sian sets out to uncover the truth behind Penyffordd Farm’s haunting history. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Initially a sceptic, Sian finds herself questioning everything she thought she knew as she encounters increasingly bizarre twists and turns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The series is set to premiere on BBC Three on 15 August with a double bill at 9pm and 9.30pm, and all episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer. It will also air on BBC One and BBC One Wales on 16 August at 10.40pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Executive producers Ruth Kelly and Jo Hughes, along with Series Producer Hugo Pettitt and Series Director Rory Jackson, have collaborated to bring this chilling tale to the screen. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The series was commissioned by Clare Sillery, Head of Documentaries at the BBC, Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three and Young Audiences, and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Paranormal: The Girl, The Ghost and The Gravestone” promises to be a thrilling exploration of the unknown, offering viewers a rare glimpse into a world that continues to perplex and intrigue. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Whether believer or sceptic, this series is sure to captivate with its unique blend of mystery, history, and suspense. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News