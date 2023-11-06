Flintshire Council rejects Connah’s Quay flats plan amid flooding risk

Plans to build a block of flats next door to a Connah's Quay pub have been refused due to flooding concerns.

Flintshire Council's planning department has turned down an application to create eight flats on land currently used as an informal car park near the Halfway House on Church Street in the town.

Documents put forward by developer David Lawrenson suggested the one-bedroom flats would be offered out to rent had they been approved.

Outline proposals showed development would have a two-storey hipped roof building to accommodate eight two-bedroom self-contained flats for rent.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Access for vehicles to serve the development had been proposed off Church Street, with six parking spaces earmarked for the site.

A planning statement put together by consultants on behalf of the developer, outlining the proposal, said the flats would provide affordable rental accommodation with no adverse impact on the surrounding area.

"The brown field site subject of this application is a vacant building plot adjacent to the Halfway House car park", it said.

"Presently the site is vacant and covered with uneven loose gravel.

"The site is often used by motorists as an informal, off-road car park.

"The applicant considers that the proposed development will provide a good example in the re-use of vacant brown field land, which will contribute towards the local housing stock without harming local residential amenity or highway safety.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

"The new development will provide affordable rental accommodation and care has been taken to ensure that this development reflects its position in the locality, without adversely affecting the neighbouring public house, businesses, etc."

But ward member, Golftyn Cllr David Richardson (Ind), and Connah's Quay Town Council raised concerns about potential flood risk and the impact any development would have on access/parking associated with the existing pub and nearby commercial properties.

In determining the application planning chiefs and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) shared some of these concerns, having taken into account a flood risk assessment, leading the plans to be refused.

The report states: "Whilst the principle of residential at this development is not disputed, there remains a fundamental objection to the development from NRW who consider that in applying the tests within Technical Advice Note 15, that the risks associated with potential flooding of the site cannot be acceptably managed.

"It is therefore recommended that the application be refused."

The council’s chief planning officer Andrew Farrow signed off refusal in a delegated decision.

By Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

