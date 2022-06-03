Flintshire based Search and Rescue Team hold impromptu beacon lighting ceremony Moel Famau

Members of NEWSAR – the Flintshire based North East Wales Search and Rescue Team – stepped with an impromptu beacon lighting ceremony on top of Moel Famau last night.

Thousands of beacons were lit across the UK and Commonwealth as part of the official Queen’s Platinum Jubilee programme.

Five beacons were lit at 9.45pm along the Flintshire coast at Bagillt, Greenfield Dock, Flint Point, Flint (RNLI) and at Saltney,

Beacons were also lit in Northop and Penyffordd joining over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK.

However, there was no beacon lighting ceremony planned at the aptly named Jubilee Tower at the summit of Moel Famau.

The tower was used as an anchor beacon in 2012 to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and has been used as a beacon site on many occasions in the past.

NEWSAR was asked to attend Moel Famau by Denbighshire County Council as there was “concern” that a lot of people still might congregate on the hill, which is the highest point overlooking Flintshire.

The team decided to let off around 20 out of date red flares – which could be seen for miles around – as their own tribute to the Queen,

A stunning drone video shot by A Drone Business captures the moment the flares were set off at the Jubilee Tower.

A NEWSAR spokesperson said: “We had our own “Jubilee Beacon” on Moel Famau last night”

“Team members and Supporters set off our out of date flares at 9:45pm which briefly lit up the summit and could be seen from miles around.”

“We congratulate Her Majesty the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee!”

“There wasn’t an official Jubilee Beacon on Moel Famau, but there was a concern that a lot of people might congregate anyway as there has been one in the past.”

“We agreed to attend to support Denbighshire County Council in case there were any injuries.”

“We then worked out a plan to make our own beacon seeing as we were up there anyway!”

“As it turned out the night was wet and not too many people were there.”

“We had 20 or so flares to use so it was quite a show!”

“Sorry we couldn’t publicise it as the point was not to attract a crowd.”

“The setting off of distress flares needs to be carefully managed and we ensured other authorities were aware so we didn’t cause any incidents.”

NEWSAR is raising funds to buy a new Incident Command Vehicle.

The team urgently needs to replace thier current aging and unreliable vehicle.

The aim is to raise £65,000 from public donations by June 2022 to pay for the purchase of the vehicle and to refit the interior with specialist equipment and power sources.

“It is vital that we purchase this new vehicle, without it NEWSAR volunteers are unable to respond 24/7 to requests from the police to help search for vulnerable missing adults and children.” A spokesperson for the team said.

Thanks to A Drone Business for the use of the video footage, you can find out more about them here: A Drone Business