Flintshire animal shelter “worst it’s ever been for domestic animals needing our help”

A Flintshire animal shelter has said it is the “worst it’s ever been” for animals needing their help and is completely full.

The waiting list is so big at Jackson’s Animal Rescue in Padeswood, near Mold staff have been left heartbroken because they are turning away stray animals that are ill or injured.

The rescue has around 70 animals waiting to be taken in, that list is growing by around 5 a day, and they have no room.

With the rescue full, people are resorting to desperate measures, a box was dumped outside the rescue on Tuesday but the ginger male cat managed to get out and is roaming around somewhere near the rescue.

Founder Steph Oliver has made a plea to cat owners to get their pets neutered as the levels of ‘accidental’ breeding are irresponsible, she said.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been for domestic animals needing our help. We are completely full with cats, rabbits, ferrets, and guinea pigs. ”

Steph said: “Our emergency spaces are full and we currently have 70 animals on our waiting lists, this is going up an average of 5 animals a day at the moment.”

“We are having to turn down stray cats that are poorly or injured and this is breaking our hearts.”

“Anyone being added to waiting lists at this point will be looking at a wait of many months.”

“We have dealt with emergency, after emergency,” she said.

“We have 55 cats in our care right now, people are breeding them faster than we can keep up with. ”

“We have had 4 cats give birth with us this year, and we have another two heavily pregnant cats.”

“We have long term cases like Jamie (below) who will need long term rehabilitation.”

Steph said: “We have a little girl with a heart murmur, who’s having further investigations at Leahurst next week, we are stretched to our absolute limit right now.”

“If your cat isn’t neutered, and she’s been outside, she’s going to be pregnant.”

“This isn’t accidental breeding, this is irresponsibility. ”

“Please, please PLEASE neuter your cats.” Steph pleaded.

“There are so many vouchers and schemes to help with the cost.”

“We know times are hard, but we are so scared for the future right now as this is the worst we have ever known it.”

“Looking at our waiting list right now is just heartbreaking.” She added.