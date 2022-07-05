Flint sports coaching students put their skills to the test in the USA

Students on a unique sports coaching course at a Flintshire high school are experiencing life abroad as they put their skills to the test working in American summer camps.

Nathan Cumming and Katelyn Wilkes are graduates of Flint High School’s LLS Sports Industry Programme, and have gained a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Development, Coaching and Fitness which is equivalent to three A level qualifications.

The course also opens up career opportunities in a variety of professions based on the skills students have developed through their interest in sport.

Nathan, who is passionate about football, is with Challenger Sport, the biggest soccer coaching organisation in America, and Katelyn, whose main sport is rugby with experience also in swimming and gymnastics, is at Beber Camp in Wisconsin, a multi-sport, traditional American summer camp based on a lake.

To secure the work, Nathan attended the LLS Global Coaching Conference where he was required to deliver a practical session and attend an interview, both of which he successfully passed. Katelyn had a successful interview and was awarded a place on a camp.

Based in South California, Nathan is staying with a host family and at weekends has time to himself to travel or move to another location to coach. He is hoping to stay in America as long as possible and continue his coaching development when he returns to the UK.

He said: “LLS has given me the tools needed for me to pursue coaching as a career and the opportunity to go abroad to America. I’ve learnt a lot about different cultures in America and feel I am developing as a coach, challenging players when they need to be challenged for their own development.”

Katelyn coaches a range of sports with a large emphasis on water sport. She is based in a lakeside cabin.

In September, Katelyn will be heading to Cardiff University to study Sport, Health and Physical Education.

She said: “LLS is a course that really makes a difference. It has allowed me to learn valuable skills in both a practical and theoretical setting. What I have gained from being in America is the opportunity to work on the water everyday while making a difference to so many lives.”

Andy Skeoch, LLS Lead Tutor North Wales, said: “Both students are incredible ambassadors for LLS and Flint High School; they have worked incredibly hard and achieved outstanding grades.”

“This has been combined with work placements that have really helped develop their skills.”

“Nathan has completed his Football Leaders and is completing his C licence while working with Flint Town Academy.”

“Katelyn has a range of experience, working with the PE department, coaching rugby, completing her swimming coaching qualification and lifeguarding which led to her coaching swimming and working as a lifeguard. I wish them every success for the future.”