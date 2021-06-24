Flint High school: Headteacher ‘devastated’ spike in Covid cases forces Year 11 awards ceremony to be cancelled

An awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of year 11 pupils at Flint High School has been cancelled because of a growing number of Covid cases.

The school has also been forced to cancel its 6th Form Transition Days as cases rise within the Flint community.

Headteacher Mr Jim Connelly said he was “devastated” the awards ceremony will not take place.

Public Health Wales figures released on Wednesday show that Flintshire has the highest infection rate in Wales.

Cases per 100,000 population in the rolling 7-day period in Flintshire stands at 86, over double the Wales average.

The rapid rise in cases across Flintshire is being driven by the delta variant.

Yesterday the school said it had seen a number of positive Lateral Flow Test results amongst its pupils.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: “All appropriate actions have been taken in line with Test and Trace and Welsh Government guidelines.”

“We await the outcome of PCR tests and will update these platforms as soon as we receive the relevant information.”

The move to cancel the awards ceremony, which was due to take place this evening, Thursday, 24 June, follows a ‘directive’ from Public Health Wales and Flintshire County Council.

Mr Connelly said: “It is with deep regret that we have no option but to cancel the Year 11 Record of Achievement Awards Ceremony this evening and also the 6′ Form Transition Days.”

“The spike in positive cases in the Flint community and the increase in transmission rates of the delta variant has forced us to act on a directive from Public Health Wales and Flintshire County Council.”

“We are devastated that we cannot celebrate the magnificent achievements of our Year 11 students by sharing one last event with them.”

“We wish all our Year 11 students every success in the future and look forward to seeing those returning to us in September.”

“We will process refunds for any payments made towards the celebration event as soon as practical.”

“Thank you for your continued understanding and support.”