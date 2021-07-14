Flint Coastguard scrambled to reports of ‘multiple children’ being pulled from the sea in Prestatyn

Volunteers from the Flint Coastguard rescue team were scrambled to reports of ‘multiple children’ being pulled from the sea in Prestatyn this afternoon.

A call came into the Coastguard just before 1pm stating that children had been pulled for the sea near Prestatyn Sailing Club after getting into difficulties.

It was later confirmed that 5 children and 2 adults were involved and were requiring medical attention, Coastguard officers provided casualty care, they were later transferred to hospital for precautionary checks.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “Team paged by UK Coastguard to reports of multiple children having been pulled from the sea after getting into difficulties and requiring medical attention in the vicinity of Prestatyn Sailing Club.”

“On scene ourselves and RNLI Lifeguards worked together with paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service and provided casualty care. ”

“All casualties were then transferred to hospital for precautionary checks.”