Flint Bakery’s sweet success: Pudding Compartment expands with Welsh Government investment
The Pudding Compartment, a bakery based in Flint, has officially opened its new production facility, thanks in part to funding from the Welsh Government.
The company, established by Steve West in 2007, produces a variety of baked goods, including tray bakes, cookies, grab-and-go items, and loaf cakes.
The new facility has more than doubled the company’s production area and allowed for the purchase of new equipment.
The Pudding Compartment has received over £100,000 from the Welsh Government’s Food Business Investment Scheme to support the project.
The company supplies its products to a range of customers, including train services and schools.
In addition, the Pudding Compartment has also received support from the Welsh Government’s Trade Development Programme and is a member of the Fine Food Cluster, Sustainability Cluster, and Sustainable Scale-Up Cluster.
The company has also established a joint project with AMRC Cymru and Industry Wales to create a “factory of the future” demonstration bakery that will introduce digital technologies and automation in an SME manufacturing environment.
Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths, who officially opened the facility, praised the progress that the Pudding Compartment has made with the support of the Welsh Government’s Trade Development Programme.
Steve West, of the Pudding Compartment, expressed excitement for the launch of a new range of products next month and the establishment of the joint factory of the future project with AMRC.
Lesley Griffiths MS said: “It has been great to meet Steve and the team at the Pudding Compartment.
“I am very pleased Welsh Government support has helped them grow and double the size of their production area in Flint. I have also heard about plans for further growth in the future.
“Wales’ food and drink businesses work hard all year round to ensure people can enjoy their products and I am proud of their continued efforts.
“I wish everyone at the Pudding Compartment the very best now and for the future.” Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
