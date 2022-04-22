Five-day recruitment “window” opens today for full-time firefighters in North Wales

A five-day recruitment “window” has opened today for people looking to become full-time firefighters in North Wales.

The opening of the window comes seven months after the previous recruitment drive was “paused” due to a “lack of resources”

Registration for on-line applications is now open and close at noon on Tuesday 26 April.

Deeside Crew Manager Ian is retiring this month after serving his community since 1995 – and he is encouraging anyone considering a career as a Firefighter to go for it! Registration for on-line applications will open at noon TOMORROW Friday 22 April: https://t.co/8R69zRTCaO pic.twitter.com/SI3VHPUdQv — North Wales Fire #DiogeluCymru #KeepWalesSafe (@NorthWalesFire) April 21, 2022

Head of Operations Anthony Jones said: “The recruitment window will be open for online registrations over a period of five days.”

“We’re looking for people to join our team. We believe there is no such thing as a typical firefighter and applications from all backgrounds are encouraged.”

“The fire and rescue service has changed considerably over the last few years and the firefighter role has adapted to reflect this and to meet the demands of the local community.”

“We recruit based on merit and ability, so regardless of your gender identity or your ethnicity, if you think you have what it takes, keep an eye on our website and social media for updates on the recruitment process.”

“Our firefighters need to be able to communicate with all groups within the community but especially those ‘at risk’, such as the elderly and children.”

“They are able to switch from responding to a wide variety of incidents, to a more preventative role involving educating our communities, visiting the people we serve at home to ensure residents know how to keep themselves safe from fire and what to do in case of an emergency.”

“The role of a modern-day firefighter is therefore varied, challenging and immensely rewarding and we recently held taster days at Rhyl Fire Station because for such a diverse role we need a diverse workforce which reflects the communities we serve.”

“We’re therefore especially keen to encourage applications from under-represented groups, which currently include women and people from LGBTQ+, black and ethnic minorities. We’re also looking for Welsh speakers and learners as we want to deliver a first-class service to all our communities.”

