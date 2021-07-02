Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 2nd Jul 2021

First Minister joins calls for more police on the streets of Deeside

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford has joined in calls for more police on the streets of Deeside.

Jack Sargeant MS and PCC Andy Dunbobbin have been urging the UK Government to make good on its promise of an additional 62 police officers in Deeside.

In the Senedd this week Deeside’s MS Jack Sargeant welcomed the Welsh government’s commitment to funding an additional 100 police community support officers across Wales in addition to the 500 it has already funded.

The pledge was made in the Welsh Labour party election manifesto, which highlighted the need to fill the capacity gap left in police forces across Wales following a decade of austerity – in 2018, the number of police officers across England and Wales was the lowest since 1981.

Mr Sargeant has also been leading the calls for the Prime Minister to deliver on his promise of an additional 62 police officers specifically for Deeside; so far none have been funded.

The promise was made ahead of the 2019 general election when Boris Johnson paid a visit to Iceland Foods HQ at Deeside Industrial Estate.

When questioned about policing Mr Johnson told reporters “It’s about having the right level of police out there and we are putting 20,000 more police officers out across the country. Just here in Deeside, we will have another 62 straight away.”

Mark Drakeford said there were fewer officers in Deeside in 2020 than 2017.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “I’m pleased the First Minister has joined our calls for additional officers in Deeside and welcome his firm commitment to funding additional PCSOs across Wales.”

“The Welsh Government has shown it understands the need for proper funding to be in place to keep our communities safe, I only wish the UK Government would demonstrate the same and deliver the promised additional officers for Deeside.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Alyn and Deeside had fewer police officers in the year 2020 than it did in 2017, despite the promises that have been made.”

“So, I’m certainly happy to commit to work alongside him and the new Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales to make sure of the promises that have been made by the UK Government to undo some of the harm that they themselves have inflicted on the safety of communities, and to deliver on the promise they’ve made.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

‘Dogs die in hot cars’ campaign message to feature on Wales’ road warning signs again

News

First phase of A55 resurfacing at Halkyn completed overnight

News

Glyndwr University wins multi-million pound funding to run new health courses in first for north Wales

News

The “Joe Wicks of Flintshire” who is helping to keep youngsters active and fit

News

Driver arrested on A55 following call from member public concerned about car ‘swerving from lane to lane’

News

Call to Arms: Deeside Mass Vaccination centre open for walk-ins at the weekend

News

Mum of two abused by vicious partner says funding boost for North Wales domestic abuse charity “will save lives”

News

Flintshire based Eco-friendly financial firm scoops top green award

News

Princess Anne meets staff and volunteers at Citizens Advice Flintshire

News





Read 400,439 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn