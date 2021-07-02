First Minister joins calls for more police on the streets of Deeside

Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford has joined in calls for more police on the streets of Deeside.

Jack Sargeant MS and PCC Andy Dunbobbin have been urging the UK Government to make good on its promise of an additional 62 police officers in Deeside.

In the Senedd this week Deeside’s MS Jack Sargeant welcomed the Welsh government’s commitment to funding an additional 100 police community support officers across Wales in addition to the 500 it has already funded.

The pledge was made in the Welsh Labour party election manifesto, which highlighted the need to fill the capacity gap left in police forces across Wales following a decade of austerity – in 2018, the number of police officers across England and Wales was the lowest since 1981.

Mr Sargeant has also been leading the calls for the Prime Minister to deliver on his promise of an additional 62 police officers specifically for Deeside; so far none have been funded.

The promise was made ahead of the 2019 general election when Boris Johnson paid a visit to Iceland Foods HQ at Deeside Industrial Estate.

When questioned about policing Mr Johnson told reporters “It’s about having the right level of police out there and we are putting 20,000 more police officers out across the country. Just here in Deeside, we will have another 62 straight away.”

Mark Drakeford said there were fewer officers in Deeside in 2020 than 2017.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “I’m pleased the First Minister has joined our calls for additional officers in Deeside and welcome his firm commitment to funding additional PCSOs across Wales.”

“The Welsh Government has shown it understands the need for proper funding to be in place to keep our communities safe, I only wish the UK Government would demonstrate the same and deliver the promised additional officers for Deeside.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “Alyn and Deeside had fewer police officers in the year 2020 than it did in 2017, despite the promises that have been made.”

“So, I’m certainly happy to commit to work alongside him and the new Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales to make sure of the promises that have been made by the UK Government to undo some of the harm that they themselves have inflicted on the safety of communities, and to deliver on the promise they’ve made.”