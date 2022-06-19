A548 road closure in place overnight due to large blaze at Bagillt recycling unit

Update: In an update just before 12.45am North Wales Police said: “Following the large fire at Dee Bank Industrial Estate in Bagillt Flintshire, it has been necessary to close the Eastbound lane of the A548 from its junction with the A5026 to the Manor Industrial Estate. ”

“A temporary road closure is in place and will remain closed overnight and into tomorrow morning.”

Earlier report: People living near a recycling unit in Bagillt are being advised to close windows and doors due to a large fire which has broken out.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze next to the A548 and say they “will be there for some time this evening.”

Images and video posted on social media at around 8.30pm show thick black smoke rising from the unit on Dee Bank industrial estate next to the A548.

The Flint-bound lane of the road has been closed, police have asked people to avoid the area.

In a statement, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said: “We’re currently dealing with a fire in a recycling unit on Dee Bank Industrial Estate in Bagillt and are likely to be in attendance for some time this evening.”

“Please avoid the area if you can – the A548 east bound has been closed as a result of the incident.”

“We are monitoring smoke but would recommend closing windows and doors as a precaution if you are affected.”

North Wales Police has issued a statement, it says: “We are currently dealing with a large fire at the Recycling Plant on the Dee Bank Industrial Estate Bagillt.”

“This could cause traffic disruptions so please avoid the area.”

A local traffic report states: “Road closed due to building fire at a recycling unit at Dee Bank Industrial Estate on A548 both ways from A5026 to Manor Industrial Estate. Traffic is coping well.”

