Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 2nd Apr 2023

Firefighters attend blaze at commercial premises in Connah’s Quay High on Saturday night

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out at a commercial property on the high street of Connah’s Quay on Saturday evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received the report of the fire at around 9.15pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to posts on social media, the incident centred around the dry cleaners on the high street, but that is yet to be confirmed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A video posted on the Connah’s Quay Facebook page shows a large number of emergency service vehicles ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Two fire crews from Deeside and one from Buckley were dispatched to the scene to bring the fire under control. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and an inspection is scheduled to be carried out on Sunday morning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Deeside politician joins campaigners calling for full contents of 1983 inquiry into sinking of Sir Galahad to be published
  • “Don’t let mpox spoil your summer” – check if you can have the vaccine
  • Update: M6 in Cheshire back open following earlier serious collision

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Deeside politician joins campaigners calling for full contents of 1983 inquiry into sinking of Sir Galahad to be published

    News

    “Don’t let mpox spoil your summer” – check if you can have the vaccine

    News

    Update: M6 in Cheshire back open following earlier serious collision

    News

    Wales introduces new tax rules to tackle second home ownership and empty properties

    News

    “Fresh thinking needed to overcome health board crisis” says Plaid MS

    News

    Update: Eco-friendly pedal-powered trains set to transform Wrexham-Bidston line amid rolling stock shortage

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn