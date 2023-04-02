Firefighters attend blaze at commercial premises in Connah’s Quay High on Saturday night
Firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out at a commercial property on the high street of Connah’s Quay on Saturday evening.
The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received the report of the fire at around 9.15pm.
According to posts on social media, the incident centred around the dry cleaners on the high street, but that is yet to be confirmed.
A video posted on the Connah’s Quay Facebook page shows a large number of emergency service vehicles
Two fire crews from Deeside and one from Buckley were dispatched to the scene to bring the fire under control.
The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and an inspection is scheduled to be carried out on Sunday morning.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.
