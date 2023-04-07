Three Cheshire fire crews tackle blaze at property in Saltney
Firefighters were called to a property fire in Saltney earlier today where there was initial concern people inside the building.
The fire broke out at a property Boundary Lane, on the English side of the border just after 1.30pm.
It was attended by two fire engines from Chester and one from Ellesmere Port.
Fortunately, upon their arrival, firefighters discovered that everyone was accounted for and that smoke was emanating from the building.
Firefighters quickly sprang into action, using two hose reels and a covering jet to tackle the blaze.
They also deployed a large fan to remove smoke from the area.
Police also attended the scene, closing the road while the incident was dealt with.
Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire where it was thought people were inside a house was attended by firefighters.”
“On arrival they found everyone accounted for and smoke coming from inside.”
“They used two hose reels and a covering jet to fight the fire.”
“A large fan was used to remove smoke from the house.”
“Police attended and closed the road while the incident was dealth with.”
