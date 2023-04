Three Cheshire fire crews tackle blaze at property in Saltney

Firefighters were called to a property fire in Saltney earlier today where there was initial concern people inside the building. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

The fire broke out at a property Boundary Lane, on the English side of the border just after 1.30pm. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

It was attended by two fire engines from Chester and one from Ellesmere Port. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Fortunately, upon their arrival, firefighters discovered that everyone was accounted for and that smoke was emanating from the building. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Firefighters quickly sprang into action, using two hose reels and a covering jet to tackle the blaze. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

They also deployed a large fan to remove smoke from the area. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Police also attended the scene, closing the road while the incident was dealt with. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Speaking about the incident, a spokesperson for the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire where it was thought people were inside a house was attended by firefighters.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“On arrival they found everyone accounted for and smoke coming from inside.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“They used two hose reels and a covering jet to fight the fire.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“A large fan was used to remove smoke from the house.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

“Police attended and closed the road while the incident was dealth with.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

