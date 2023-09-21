Fatal collision on A41-A55 slip road in Chester: Police seek witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them following a fatal collision in Chester.
At around 6.50am on Wednesday 20 September, police were called to reports of a collision on the westbound slip road between the A41 and A55 in Chester.
Officers attended the scene and found that the collision involved a bus and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
An investigation into the collision has been launched and anyone with any information or video footage is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, quoting IML-1649207.
[Photo: Google]
