Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 7th Jun 2022

Updated: Tue 7th Jun

All lanes back open on M56 in Cheshire following emergency repairs

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update 12.45pm: National Highways has said “All lanes have been reopened on the M56 westbound between J12 (Runcorn) and J14 (Elton).”

“There are 4 miles of residual congestion causing 40 min delays above normal travel time.”

“Please allow time for these delays to clear.”

Earlier report: There are reports of long tailbacks on M56 in Cheshire due to emergency repairs being carried out.

Drivers are experiencing delays of nearly an hour on the Westbound carriageway between Preston Brook and the Runcorn exit.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix states: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to emergency drainage repairs on M56 Westbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.

The same stretch of motorway has seen a series of carriageway closures over the last few weeks for emergency drainage repairs.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Man with links to Connah’s Quay wanted by Cheshire Police

News

Man wanted as part of a NCA investigation which saw arrests in North Wales hands himself in

News

Wales fans could get just 2000 tickets for each of the World Cup 2022 group games

News

North Wales housing association backs scheme to reduce the use of door rams by police

News

New Welsh-led research could benefit millions of patients with incurable breast cancer

News

Work begins on Flint Town United’s new half-million pound state-of-the-art 3G pitch

News

Ministers outline the aims for Wales to become an Anti-Racist Nation

News

Prosecutors in Wales and England can now charge violent abusers with specific offences of non-fatal strangulation

News

New flagship programme to help more people into work with “support as unique as you”

News





Read 421,909 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn