All lanes back open on M56 in Cheshire following emergency repairs

Update 12.45pm: National Highways has said “All lanes have been reopened on the M56 westbound between J12 (Runcorn) and J14 (Elton).”

“There are 4 miles of residual congestion causing 40 min delays above normal travel time.”

“Please allow time for these delays to clear.”

Earlier report: There are reports of long tailbacks on M56 in Cheshire due to emergency repairs being carried out.

Drivers are experiencing delays of nearly an hour on the Westbound carriageway between Preston Brook and the Runcorn exit.

Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the #M56 westbound between J12 (#Runcorn) and J14 (#Elton) for emergency repairs to fix a carriageway defect. There are currently 3 miles of congestion causing 30 min delays above normal travel time. Please allow extra journey time. pic.twitter.com/e86u5ia0lJ — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) June 7, 2022

Traffic monitoring website Inrix states: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to emergency drainage repairs on M56 Westbound at J12 A557 (Runcorn). Congestion to J11 (Preston Brook). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed.

The same stretch of motorway has seen a series of carriageway closures over the last few weeks for emergency drainage repairs.