Double your donations for Wales Air Ambulance through The Big Give Christmas Challenge

Wales Air Ambulance supporters’ can double their Christmas donations as the Charity takes part in the UK’s biggest match funding campaign, The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2022.

For the first time ever the lifesaving Charity has signed up to the Christmas Challenge, which launches on midday on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 and will run for seven days until midday on Tuesday, 6 December 2022.

The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge is an annual match funding campaign with match funds provided from two sources. Charities secure some of their own match funding which is then boosted by funds from a Big Give Champion who contributes to the match fund pot.

Wales Air Ambulance are incredibly grateful to have received match funding from Ashmole & Co and The Charles Hayward Foundation which is being championed and boosted by Candis Club.

Throughout the week, any donations made will be doubled which will make an even bigger difference to the lifesaving Charity. So, if you donate £10, your generous gift will be doubled to £20 – one donation, twice the impact.

Donations must be made via the dedicated Christmas Challenge webpage (https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002M5LlTAAV), any donations made via the Wales Air Ambulance website will not be match funded.

Katie Macro, Campaigns Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “We are really excited to be taking part in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge for the first time this year.

“It is a great opportunity for our supporters to help maximise the impact of their generous donations to the Wales Air Ambulance. By donating between 29 November and 6 December, it will enable us to ensure those donations go even further.”

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £8 million every year to provide vital 24/7 emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening illness or injuries. It is the only air ambulance charity based in and dedicated to Wales.

Funds raised from the Christmas Challenge will go towards keeping its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The theme for Wales Air Ambulance’s Christmas Challenge is ‘Our Christmas Heroes’. The Charity will be highlighting medics, pilots, allocators and crew, who are all on standby, ready to provide critical care interventions to those in need over the festive season.

Whilst many people will be surrounded by family and loved ones this Christmas, the Wales Air Ambulance will continue to serve the people of Wales. Father Christmas isn’t the only one who will be working over Christmas.

To support ‘Our Christmas Heroes’ visit https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002M5LlTAAV between Tuesday 29 November and midday on Tuesday 6 December.

