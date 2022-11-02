Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 2nd Nov 2022

Double your donations for Wales Air Ambulance through The Big Give Christmas Challenge

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Wales Air Ambulance supporters’ can double their Christmas donations as the Charity takes part in the UK’s biggest match funding campaign, The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge 2022.

For the first time ever the lifesaving Charity has signed up to the Christmas Challenge, which launches on midday on Tuesday, 29 November 2022 and will run for seven days until midday on Tuesday, 6 December 2022.

The Big Give’s Christmas Challenge is an annual match funding campaign with match funds provided from two sources. Charities secure some of their own match funding which is then boosted by funds from a Big Give Champion who contributes to the match fund pot. 

Wales Air Ambulance are incredibly grateful to have received match funding from Ashmole & Co and The Charles Hayward Foundation which is being championed and boosted by Candis Club. 

Throughout the week, any donations made will be doubled which will make an even bigger difference to the lifesaving Charity. So, if you donate £10, your generous gift will be doubled to £20 – one donation, twice the impact.

Donations must be made via the dedicated Christmas Challenge webpage (https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002M5LlTAAV), any donations made via the Wales Air Ambulance website will not be match funded. 

Katie Macro, Campaigns Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “We are really excited to be taking part in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge for the first time this year. 

“It is a great opportunity for our supporters to help maximise the impact of their generous donations to the Wales Air Ambulance. By donating between 29 November and 6 December, it will enable us to ensure those donations go even further.”

The Wales Air Ambulance needs to raise £8 million every year to provide vital 24/7 emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening illness or injuries. It is the only air ambulance charity based in and dedicated to Wales. 

Funds raised from the Christmas Challenge will go towards keeping its helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road.

The theme for Wales Air Ambulance’s Christmas Challenge is ‘Our Christmas Heroes’. The Charity will be highlighting medics, pilots, allocators and crew, who are all on standby, ready to provide critical care interventions to those in need over the festive season.

Whilst many people will be surrounded by family and loved ones this Christmas, the Wales Air Ambulance will continue to serve the people of Wales. Father Christmas isn’t the only one who will be working over Christmas.

To support ‘Our Christmas Heroes’ visit https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a056900002M5LlTAAV between Tuesday 29 November and midday on Tuesday 6 December.

Read Next

  • Over a third of young drivers putting off car repairs in attempt to save money, according to RAC
  • Postal workers to stage 48-hour strikes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
  • Four people taken to hospital after helicopter crash in Denbighshire
  • North Wales football fans subject to banning orders required to hand passports to police ahead of World Cup

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Over a third of young drivers putting off car repairs in attempt to save money, according to RAC

    News

    Postal workers to stage 48-hour strikes on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

    News

    Four people taken to hospital after helicopter crash in Denbighshire

    News

    North Wales football fans subject to banning orders required to hand passports to police ahead of World Cup

    News

    Airbus confirms Beluga struck by lightning shortly after taking off from Hawarden

    News

    Updated: Power cut reported in Connah’s Quay following massive lightning strike

    News

    New M56 bridge successfully lifted into place over weekend

    News

    Emergency Service’s joint call for people to “Show some respect this Bonfire Night”

    News

    Further industrial action dates affecting rail network in November

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn