Delta Variant: Health minister urges people to get vaccinated as cases rise in Wales

Wales’ health minister is urging people to get vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise.

Earlier this week Public Health Wales (PHW) announced that the variant is now the dominant strain of the virus in Wales.

A further 184 cases of the variant have been identified in Wales since Monday, mainly amongst those who have yet to be vaccinated.

Localised community transmission of the variant is evident, with the majority of new cases not being connected to international travel.

Today Health and and Social Services Minister Eluned Morgan has urged people to come forward for vaccination.

So far 2,225,499 eligible adults have received a first dose of the vaccine, with 1,454,064 people fully vaccinated.

Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan said: “Cases of the Delta variant continue to rise in Wales, with the majority among people who have not yet had the vaccine.

“All adults in Wales have now had an offer of the vaccine and I would urge everyone who has to take it up. Vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including this new variant, and prevent serious illness.

“It is also really important to have the second vaccine, which provides increased protection. In line with the JCVI advice, we are shortening the interval between first and second doses of vaccine for people with increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

“So please take the opportunity for a vaccination, to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and help Wales move out of the pandemic restrictions.

“In Wales we have a “no one left behind” policy and all health boards have systems in place to enable people to get an appointment if they think they have been missed or if they have changed their mind.

“If you can’t attend, contact your health board to rearrange. Your vaccine offer will not expire. If you need more information please go to Welsh Government or Public Health Wales websites.”

Earlier this week Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board urged those aged between 18-39 to come forward for their first dose with take up currently lower than the other categories in the region.

In North Wales the Delta variant accounts for over 90% of new positive covid cases and is spreading fastest amongst the unvaccinated.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, gave North Wales wide data: “We’re continuing to make good progress, with 85 per cent of eligible adults vaccinated with a first dose, and 55 per cent receiving both doses.

“This includes at least 80 per cent take up among all groups above the age of 40.

“We are currently targeting those aged 30-39 (currently 59 per cent take up) and those aged 18-29 (currently 68 per cent take up) and are continuing to use a variety of communications to encourage our younger citizens to take up the offer of the vaccine.”

“We’ve come so far, so quickly, but the speed at which we can all return to normal life could depend on how swiftly we vaccinate the remainder of people in these younger age groups.”

You can book an appointment to be vaccinated on the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board website. https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination-online-booking/