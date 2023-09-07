Delays with patients being discharged from hospitals in Wales affecting delivery of safe care

The issue of patient flow in Welsh hospitals has come under intense scrutiny following a revealing report published today by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW).

Focusing on the journey of stroke patients, the report underscores how delays in discharging patients from hospitals are posing considerable risks to safe care delivery.

Commencing in December 2021, the HIW study sheds light on significant disruptions in the efficient movement of patients.

Such inefficiencies have resulted in prolonged hospital stays, increasing the susceptibility of patients to various risks, and placing undue stress on crucial hospital services.

The report not only brings to light the operational challenges but also stresses the need for healthcare services to understand patient barriers.

Such an understanding is vital in ensuring patients access the right care platforms, potentially reducing undue pressures on GPs and Emergency Departments.

However, it's not all grim. The review also acknowledged areas where the system has been efficient.

Stroke patients, for instance, are promptly prioritised for ambulance handover in line with the stroke pathway. Additionally, the presence of a Hospital Ambulance Liaison Officer (HALO) during patient flow meetings in certain health boards has proven beneficial.

HIW's Chief Executive, Alun Jones, emphasised the importance of a unified approach, he said:

"Improving patient flow improves the patient experience, improves outcomes, and minimises waits and delays."

"I am pleased that our work has enabled us to identify areas for improvement, and to highlight areas of good practice. Not just in relation to the stroke pathway, but for all patients. What is crucial now is that all parts of the health and social care sector work together as effectively as possible to address poor flow and achieve better outcomes for patients in Wales."

"I want to take this opportunity to thank staff working within health and social care services who strive to provide safe and effective care. Their dedication and commitment provide a strong and positive basis upon which to improve."

Reacting to the findings, Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister, Russell George MS, weighed in, he said: "Wales is a unique outlier, with extended ambulance and A&E waits compared to the rest of the UK," Despite promises to eradicate two-year waits, such extended waiting times persist in the Labour-run Welsh health service.

George further highlighted pressing concerns regarding staffing. "Recruitment and retention, a lack of boots on the ground, is the key issue. With potential strikes on the horizon due to the Welsh NHS receiving the UK's least favourable pay deal for doctors, the situation looks bleak," he cautioned.

The full report can be viewed here.

