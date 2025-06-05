Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 5th Jun 2025

Deeside Toyota hosts Connah’s Quay High School ahead of Japan trip

Students from Connah’s Quay High School who are set to travel to Japan this summer were invited to Toyota’s Deeside Engine Plant for a unique cultural and engineering experience.

The group toured the facility, witnessing the fastest engine assembly line of its type in the world, which produces engines for Toyota vehicles in the UK, Turkey and South Africa.

They observed collaborative robots in action and visited the on-site engine testing facility.

The day gave students an insight into Toyota’s manufacturing principles and Japanese culture, helping prepare them for their upcoming visit to Japan.

Natalie Morris, Principal Specialist for External Affairs at the engine plant, said: “The students asked thoughtful questions throughout the tour and showed a keen interest in potential future careers within Toyota.

They were an extremely well behaved group – a credit to the school. I hope they have a fantastic time in Japan and I look forward to hearing all about it when they return.”

The visit included a Japanese-UK fusion lunch where pupils practised using chopsticks, followed by a Q&A session with Japanese staff and UK employees who have worked in Japan on secondment.

They shared advice and experiences to help prepare the students for their cultural exchange.

Interactive activities also formed part of the day, with students taking part in origami, Japanese writing, and chopstick challenges using engine parts.

Mrs Threadgold, the CQHS group leader who organised the Japan trip, said: “We were extremely well looked after at Toyota and all of the children (and staff) enjoyed the visit very much. The visit was a good mix of interactive activities and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to visit Toyota.”

James Forber, Headteacher of Connah’s Quay High School, said: “We are immensely grateful to both Toyota and the Global School Alliance for providing our students with such a unique and valuable experience. Toyota’s generosity in hosting the visit and sharing insights into Japanese culture and innovation, alongside the incredible opportunities created through our partnership with the Global School Alliance, work together to enrich our students’ learning and global awareness. This collaboration is a wonderful example of how community and international partnerships can prepare young people for success in today’s interconnected world.”

