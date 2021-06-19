Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 19th Jun 2021

Deeside gardening project wins National Lottery funding

The National Lottery Community Fund is announcing that 51 communities across Wales are getting a share of £3.1 million.  

Amongst them is RainbowBiz CIC, they have been awarded £10,000 to continue to run Digging Deeside, a social gardening project aimed at improving community wellbeing and relieving carers’ stress.  

Welcoming the grant, Darren Cook from RainbowBiz CIC explained what the project has done for him: 

“Since Digging Deeside I’ve become very confident to do things by myself, things that I found difficult to do beforehand, like chatting with people and making new friends.”

“I’ve learnt gardening skills and I’ve learnt people skills. I talk for myself now instead of needing others to guide me in all that I do.”

“My new-found abilities allow me to help and support others, both in gardening and in support, and my health has improved immensely, physically and mentally.”

I feel that Digging Deeside enhances me, I make new friends and enjoy being with nature. It has helped me feel more alive!”

 John Rose, Director at The National Lottery Community Fund in Wales, said: “These groups have played an incredible role in supporting communities and people’s wellbeing over this difficult period, thanks to National Lottery players.”

“As we cautiously look to the future, we know people will continue to make a positive difference to each other’s lives across Wales, and we are privileged to see this directly.” 

