Deeside based Iceland’s over 60’s discount scheme used 4 million times since launch

A Deeside based supermarket chain’s over 60s discount has reached four million transactions since its launch in May.

Over 630,000 shoppers used Iceland’s over 60s discount in the first 4 weeks alone.

Every Tuesday, all those who are aged 60 and over can bag 10% off their shop, with no minimum spend, across Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores.

Iceland Foods said it is the first and only supermarket in the UK to be offering this type of discount as it continues to help its shoppers tackle the rising costs of living.

Figures published today on Wednesday show the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August and returning to the recent 40-year high seen in July

Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change to annual inflation rates between August and September 2022.

On the first day of the discount, over a third of shoppers who came through Iceland or The Food Warehouse doors used the discount with over 150,000 eligible customers benefitting.

One Iceland customer said, “when you’re coming for a bulk shop, it is quite a big saving” and another said, “It does make a big difference” regarding their weekly food shop.

Richard Walker, Managing Director at Iceland, said: “We are so pleased at how well the Over 60s discount has been received by the public and love hearing stories from customers who are benefiting from the discount.”

“The cost-of-living crisis continues to cause distress in the everyday lives of these customers and that’s why we want to keep doing what we can to support them.”

The over 60s offer has also helped to bring communities together. At an Iceland store in Caernarfon, two women who are eligible for the discount were seen by a staff member having a hug, with tears in their eyes, after not seeing one another for a long time.

Iceland says it has found that almond frangipanes is the most popular item sold on Tuesdays, signalling that the vintage cake is still in fashion with the over 60s.

The 10% discount is available in-store only and to receive the over 60s discount, shoppers simply need to show proof of age at the checkout, which could be a driving license, senior bus pass, senior rail card or Freedom Pass.

