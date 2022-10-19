Rising food prices pushes UK inflation rate to 10.1%

The rate of inflation rose to 10.1% in September, according to figures released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) this morning.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 10.1% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 9.9% in August and returning to the recent 40-year high seen in July

Rising food prices made the largest upward contribution to the change in both the CPIH and CPI annual inflation rates between August and September 2022.

The continued fall in the price of motor fuels made the largest, partially offsetting, downward contribution to the change in the rates.

The ONS said the largest contribution to the annual rate in September 2022 for CPI is from housing and household services.

“As with last month, rising food prices meant that food and non-alcoholic beverages made the largest upward contribution to the change in the annual inflation rate in September 2022, while falling pump prices for motor fuels made a large offsetting downward contribution. ” The ONS said.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose by 14.6% in the 12 months to September 2022, up from 13.1% in August.

“The annual rate of inflation for this category has continued to rise for the last 14 consecutive months, from negative 0.6% in July 2021. The current rate is estimated to be the highest since April 1980.” The ONS said.

The annual inflation rate for transport was 10.9% in September 2022, down for a third month in a row from a peak of 15.2% in June 2022.

Commenting on today’s inflation figures, which show CPI inflation at 10.1% and food inflation at 14.8%, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:

“With inflation still running high, the government must make sure that every family can afford to put food on the table and keep warm this winter.

“But millions of people are already skipping meals and turning off the heating. Yet the Prime Minister and Chancellor still refuse to confirm that universal credit, pensions and benefits will keep up with inflation.

“It is no wonder so many working people are seeking higher wages and taking action to win fair pay deals.”

