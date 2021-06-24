Cross border travel driving spike in Flintshire Covid cases – People urged to take up offer of vaccine

People in North Wales are being advised to socially distance, take up the offer of a vaccine, and self-isolate and get a test if they get Coronavirus symptoms as areas of North Wales show significant increases in cases of the virus.

Another 39 cases have been reported in Flintshire today and figures from Public Health Wales show there have been a 71 per cent increase in cases amongst the under 25 age group in the last seven days.

The seven-day case rate (per 100,000 population is now 99.9, the highest in Wales.

In Conwy it’s 88.7, Denbighshire is 72.1 and Wrexham 51.5 cases per 100,000.

Cases in North Wales are now almost entirely made up of Delta variant.

The total number of Delta variant cases in Wales is 788, an increase of 209 since the last update on Monday 21 June.

The increase in North Wales is thought to be linked to travel across the porous border with the North West of England.

Dr Eleri Davies, an Incident Director with Public Health Wales said, “Today, our dashboard shows cases of Delta cases now stand at 788 in Wales.

“The Delta variant is known to be most common variant in all new cases in Wales and is shown to be more easily transmitted from person to person than the previously dominant Alpha variant. This means we all need to take steps to keep ourselves safe and reduce the risk of transmission.

“Our advice is particularly relevant to people travelling to areas where there are known clusters of Coronavirus as community transmission of the variant is evident.

“We are seeing cases increase all over Wales but particularly in North East Wales where travel to and from England for work and leisure purposes is commonplace.

“Please be Covid aware when you travel. We are all very familiar with social distancing by now, but, by remaining at least two metres away from everyone else, washing our hands regularly, and wearing a face covering we can keep ourselves and our friends and family safe.

“Take up your offer of a vaccination when you receive it as the latest evidence shows that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are both effective against the Delta variant after two doses.

“Ventilating indoor spaces is another effective way to reduce spread of infection, so by opening windows and doors, we can protect ourselves further.

“If you develop any symptoms, you must self-isolate and get a test if you or anyone in your household develop symptoms.

There is a Q&A on the Delta Variant (VOC-21APR-02) on the Public Health Wales website (FAQs: the Delta (VOC-21APR-02) Coronavirus variant – Public Health Wales (nhs.wales))

Public Health Wales is not currently reporting variants by health board, but has confirmed that all health boards in Wales have reported cases.