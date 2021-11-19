Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 19th Nov 2021

Connah’s Quay High School issues statement following tragic death of a pupil

Connah’s Quay High School has issued a statement following the tragic death of a pupil.

The school’s headteacher Mrs Amanda Harrison said:

“With the deepest sadness, I must inform that one of our KS4 learners has passed away this morning.”

“Our thoughts go immediately to members of this learner’s family, and words cannot adequately express the shock and pain which has stricken them. ”

“I have spoken with Dad, and, even as a parent myself, cannot begin to express the utter heartbreak felt.”

“As a school community we will gradually now begin to process this information and our sense of loss will be palpable over the coming days I am certain.”

“Grief can manifest itself in many ways. and over a long period of time.”

“We will support each other through this, seeking and providing further specific professional assistance for those learners who find this time the most upsetting.”

“This is a communication which no school community should ever have to send, and we truly appreciate the support and understanding that families are already beginning to show to learners and staff in such tremendously difficult times.”

“Connah’s Quay High School is a family. Our family is hurting but we will support each other to ensure that we come through this heartache.”

“We will be in contact again in a few days but ask that you give us your support by allowing us some time to process our thoughts and feelings.”



