Cinema and theatre goers in Wales will need Covid passes from today

Those visiting the cinema, theatre and concert halls in Wales will now need to show a covid pass before entering.

The change comes in force today after 39 Members of the Senedd backed their introduction in a bid to reduce the number of cases of coronavirus.

Up until now covid passes have only been used in nightclubs and for large gatherings.

However NHS COVID passes will now be needed in cinemas, theatres and concert halls from today (Monday 15 November).

The extension of the COVID Pass is one of a number of measures to be strengthened aimed at keeping businesses open while Wales remains at alert level zero but cases of coronavirus are very high.

Under 18s are exempt from having to show proof of a negative test or vaccination when attending large events or premises.

The guidance on self-isolation has also been changed and people are being encouraged to work from home to help bring the virus under control.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said: “Cases of coronavirus in Wales are very high at the moment and we all need to work together to bring them under control.

“Extending the use of the COVID Pass to cinemas, theatres and concert halls is another way we can strengthen the measures we have in place to keep us all safe.

“I understand the challenges this sector has faced during the pandemic – this will help keep these businesses open during the difficult autumn and winter months ahead.

“We want to do everything we can to keep Wales open and to keep Wales safe and to give people the confidence to return to these venues.”

Cinemas, theatres and concert halls are all indoor venues where large numbers of people spend long periods close together.

Health Minister, Eluned Morgan added: “The COVID Pass was introduced just over a month ago for entry to nightclubs and larger indoor and outdoor events. The feedback we have had suggests the system is working well.

“We will continue to work with the sectors introducing the pass to support them.”