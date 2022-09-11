Chester Racecourse caterers distribute over 2,500 meals to community after racing cancelled

Chester Racecourse caterers have handed out over 2,500 meals to the community this weekend after racing was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British Horseracing Authority announced on Thursday evening that all racing was suspended for Thursday and Friday.

The race fixture at Chester, which would have attracted thousands of spectators, was also cancelled on Saturday.

It meant that huge amounts of food prepared for the race meet could have been wasted at a time when rising inflation mean poverty and food bank use are on the rise.

Chester Racecourse catering company Horseradish tweeted:

“No racing this weekend as British racing continues to mourn the death of Her Majesty The Queen.”

“Our Horseradish team are still working hard to distribute over 2,500 meals to those who need it most in the local community.”

There is no racing today at @ChesterRaces today as British racing continues to mourn the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Over 2,500 meals that were prepped will not be going to waste as they are going to those who need it most in the local community 👏 pic.twitter.com/rhpJcanyN8 — Horseradish (@HorseradishCR) September 10, 2022

Following the death of the Queen, Chester Racecourse said:

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.”

“Chester Racecourse extends our sincere condolences to His Majesty The King, other members of the Royal Family and all those affected.”

“We and the whole of British racing are in mourning.”

“Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing.”

“Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life.”

